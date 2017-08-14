Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WATCH LIVE: Trump to deliver statement following criticism of Charlottesville response 
World

Official: More than 200 dead in Sierra Leone mudslides

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
In this image made available by Society 4 Climate Change Communication, Sierra Leone, mud and water flow in Freetown Sierra Leone Monday Aug. 14, 2017. Mudslides after heavy rains and flooding killed scores of people in Sierra Leone's capital on Monday. ( Society 4 Climate Change Communication via AP)
In this image made available by Society 4 Climate Change Communication, Sierra Leone, mud and water cascades down the side on a hill in Freetown, Sierra Leone Monday Aug. 14, 2017. Mudslides after heavy rains and flooding killed scores of people in Sierra Leone's capital on Monday. (Society 4 Climate Change Communication via AP)
In this image made available by Society 4 Climate Change Communication, Sierra Leone, mud and water cascades near houses in Freetown, Sierra Leone Monday Aug. 14, 2017. Mudslides after heavy rains and flooding killed scores of people in Sierra Leone's capital on Monday. ( Society 4 Climate Change Communication via AP)

Updated 58 minutes ago

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Relatives dug through the mud in search of their loved ones and a morgue overflowed with bodies Monday after heavy rains and flooding early in the day killed at least 200 people in Sierra Leone's capital.

Bodies were spread out on the floor of a morgue, Sinneh Kamara, a coroner technician at the Connaught Hospital mortuary, told the national broadcaster.

“The capacity at the mortuary is too small for the corpses,” he told the Sierra Leone National Broadcasting Corp.

Kamara urged the health department to deploy more ambulances, saying his mortuary only has four.

Sierra Leone's national television broadcaster interrupted its regular programming to show scenes of people trying to retrieve their loved ones' bodies. Others were seen carting relatives' remains in rice sacks to the morgue.

Military personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue operation currently ongoing, officials said.

Many of the impoverished areas of Sierra Leone's capital are close to sea level and have poor drainage systems, exacerbating flooding during the West African country's rainy season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.