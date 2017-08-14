Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
In this Aug. 3, 2017, image provided by the U.S. Army, West Point Cadet Simone Askew poses for a photo. Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Grey Line at the U.S. Military Academy. She will be responsible for the overall performance of the roughly 4,400 cadets at West Point.
Cadet Simone Askew, of Fairfax, Va.,, center, who returns from a 12-mile road march from Camp Buckner to West Point Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, has been selected first captain of the U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets for the upcoming academic year, in West Point, NY. This marks the first time in history that an African-American woman will take the top position in West Point's cadet chain of command.
Cadet Simone Askew, of Fairfax, Va., who has been selected first captain of the U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets for the upcoming academic year, in West Point, NY, walks to a press conference Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

Updated 43 minutes ago

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Simone Askew marched into history Monday as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military Academy.

After an early-morning 12-mile march back to the gray stone academic complex with 1,200 new cadets she led through the rigors of basic training at “Beast Barracks,” the 20-year-old international history major from Fairfax, Virginia, assumed duties as first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets. That's the highest position in the cadet chain of command at West Point.

“It's humbling, but also exciting as I step into this new opportunity to lead the corps to greatness with my teammates with me,” a beaming Askew, still in camouflage fatigues from her march, told reporters.

As first captain, Askew is responsible for the overall performance of the Corps of Cadets. Her duties also include implementing a class agenda and acting as a liaison between the cadets and the administration.

“Simone truly exemplifies our values of Duty, Honor, Country,” said Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commandant of cadets.

“I can't believe this has happened in my lifetime,” said Pat Locke, one of two African-American women in the first class of women to graduate from West Point in 1980. “When I entered the Academy in 1976, the men did not want us there. Now 40 years later, everybody recognizes the talent and skills women bring to the game.”

Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, was West Point's first African-American first captain in 1979. The first female in that role, in 1989, was Col. Kristin Baker, now commander of the Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe, Analytic Center.

Women make up about 20 percent of cadets, who are usually commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army upon graduation. The academy created a diversity office in 2014 with the goal of recruiting more women and African-Americans and increasing diversity among department heads and other leaders.

Pam Askew, of Fairfax, says her daughter is a natural born leader with incredible drive.

“That leadership is something I've seen throughout her life — wanting to be first, wanting to be the best, wanting to win, in sports, in academics, in every aspect of her life,” Askew said. “And to serve others, as well.”

Askew's appointment comes a year after a photo of 16 graduating black female cadets raising their fists drew criticism from online commentators who accused them of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Supporters said they were making a gesture of solidarity and accomplishment as graduation drew near. West Point investigated and determined they hadn't violated any Army rules.

“What that photo said to me was how few black women are graduating,” Locke said. “We average less than 20 African-American women graduating each year out of a class of 1,000. And yet, out of that 20 we got a first captain. Isn't that amazing?”

Locke, a West Point volunteer who has been a mentor to Askew and other cadets, said she'll hold her up as a role model for girls when she holds workshops on leadership and academics at schools in inner cities around the country.

Asked for her advice to young people aspiring to excel, Askew said: “Allow yourself to be a vessel. Throughout my cadet career I've just really focused on being poured into, seeking advice, seeking development, leadership mentors wherever I could. Just truly be a vessel and be poured into.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.