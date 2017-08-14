Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

China says it will protect its interests in Trump probe

Wire Reports | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
President Trump answers a question after an event to sign a memorandum calling for a trade investigation of China, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington.

BEIJING — China's government criticized President Trump's order for a possible investigation into whether Beijing is improperly obtaining foreign technology and said Tuesday it will "resolutely safeguard" Chinese interests.

A Commerce Ministry statement said Trump's order Monday violates international trade agreements. It said Beijing will take action if Chinese companies are hurt but gave no details of possible responses.

Trump told American trade officials to look into whether Beijing improperly requires foreign companies to hand over technology in exchange for access to Chinese markets.

"The theft of intellectual property by foreign countries costs our nation millions of jobs and billions and billions of dollars each and every year," Trump said, as he signed the memo surrounded by trade advisers and company executives. "For too long, this wealth has been drained from our country while Washington has done nothing... But Washington will turn a blind eye no longer."

Trade groups for technology companies welcomed the action but the Commerce Ministry criticized it as "strong unilateralism" that violates the spirit of international trade agreements.

China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday morning voiced "grave concern" over Trump's move to initiate an investigation into allegations that China has been "practicing intellectual infringement." The ministry stated that China will not sit on its hands "if the U.S.'s action inflicts damages on the bilateral trading relationships."

"If the U.S. side disregards the fact it does not respect multilateral trade rules and takes action to damage the economic and trade relations between the two sides, then the Chinese side will never sit back and will take all appropriate measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese side," the ministry said in a statement.

Trump said in April he was setting aside disputes over market access and currency while Washington and Beijing worked together to persuade North Korea to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons technology. But American officials have resumed criticizing Chinese policy in recent weeks.

"We believe the U.S. side should strictly adhere to commitments and should not become the destroyer of multilateral rules," said the statement.

Ahead of Monday's announcement, the Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Trump to avoid a "trade war."

Meanwhile, Chinese companies have been pouring billions of dollars of investments into cutting-edge defense and technology firms around the world, including in Silicon Valley. The country has launched an initiative, called "Made in China 2025," which seeks to propel its companies to dominate high-tech industries including robotics, aerospace equipment, new energy vehicles and biopharmaceuticals in the next eight years.

While U.S. industry remains the most technologically advanced in the world, China is rapidly catching up. Some, such as Randolph Kahn, a consultant and adjunct professor at Washington University School of Law, say this could be detrimental for the U.S. economy. A 2016 report by the Department of Commerce found that intellectual property accounted for nearly 40 percent of the U.S. economy in 2014.

"To the extent that we're not able to protect that, you're sacrificing millions or tens of millions of U.S. jobs, and U.S. companies should care a great deal about that," Kahn said.

