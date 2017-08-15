Ohio mayor vows review after cop punches driver in traffic stop
EUCLID, Ohio — The mayor of a Cleveland suburb where a white police officer repeatedly punched a black man and hit his head on pavement is promising a thorough review of the incident, which was recorded on cellphone and dash-camera video.
Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail attended a community relations task force meeting Monday where protesters raised questions about police treatment of residents, especially minorities.
In a statement, Gail says videos of the Saturday altercation after a traffic stop raise “serious concerns,” and officials will take “appropriate action” after reviewing it.
Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man ignored an officer's orders and began resisting. The video shows a three-minute struggle before the man is handcuffed with help from other officers.
He is charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest. He hasn't commented.