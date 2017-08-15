Lawyers cite DNA evidence in effort to spare Missouri inmate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ST. LOUIS — Attorneys for a Missouri death row inmate said Tuesday they are asking the state Supreme Court and Gov. Eric Greitens to halt the prisoner's execution scheduled for next week, citing DNA evidence that they say exonerates him.

Marcellus Williams, 48, is scheduled to die by injection Aug. 22 for fatally stabbing former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a robbery at her University City home in 1998.

In a filing to the Missouri Supreme Court and a clemency request to the Republican governor, Williams' attorneys said testing conducted in December using techniques that were not available at the time of the killing shows DNA found on the knife matches an unknown man, but not Williams.

“That means in our mind the actual killer is not him,” one of Williams' lawyers, Kent Gipson, said Tuesday in a phone interview. “It certainly would give most reasonable people pause to say, ‘Should you be executing somebody when you've got reasonable evidence suggesting another man did it?'”

Loree Anne Paradise, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Hawley, said the office remains confident that Williams is guilty based on other evidence in the case. Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, declined comment, saying only that the claim will need further review.

Gipson said Williams' conviction was based on the testimony of two convicted felons who were out for a $10,000 reward. One was Williams' former girlfriend; the other a former cellmate.

Previous DNA testing of hairs from Gayle's shirt and fingernails excluded Williams, too, Gipson said. Footprints at the scene also did not match Williams.

The 42-year-old Gayle was stabbed repeatedly on Aug. 11, 1998, after surprising the burglar in her home. Gayle was a reporter at the Post-Dispatch from 1981 to 1992.

Williams' attorneys are asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special master to consider the innocence claim, or to vacate the death sentence and commute it to life in prison. Williams is also serving consecutive terms of life in prison for robbery, and 30 years each for burglary and weapons crimes.

Missouri has executed just one man in 2017. Mark Christeson was put to death in January for killing a woman and her two children.