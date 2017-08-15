Big tree falls in Central Park, injuring woman and 3 kids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.

Police and fire officials say rescuers were called midmorning Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street in Manhattan.

Witnesses say they heard a cracking sound and the tree crashed seconds later.

Anne Monoky Goldman, walking with her month-old son strapped to her chest, was knocked woozy and briefly pinned beneath the immense tree around 10 a.m., officials said.

“It was just a (loud) crack and it fell over,” said eyewitness Jaki Johnsen, 50, who was biking along West Drive when the tree fell. “They had to go take her out with chainsaws.”

Authorities say the four had non-life-threatening injuries.

Online images show the uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.

Officials with the Central Park Conservancy could not immediately explain what caused the tree's sudden fall. Weather did not appear to be a factor, with no rain and only a light wind on a warm August morning.

The crash occurred the same day that a tree fell during a popular religious festival in Portugal, killing more than a dozen people.