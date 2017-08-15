Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Big tree falls in Central Park, injuring woman and 3 kids

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
New York City Police officers walk past the base of an overturned fallen tree, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in New York's Central Park. The Fire Department of New York says a mother and three children have been taken to a hospital in serious condition.
New York City Police officers photograph an area where a woman and her children were hit by a fallen tree, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in New York's Central Park.
A crew clears a fallen tree, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in New York's Central Park. The Fire Department of New York says an adult and three children have been taken to a hospital in serious condition after the tree fell in Central Park.
Getty Images
The stump of a tree is all that remains in Central Park after workers removed the massive tree that came down Tuesday morning injuring a mother and her three young children on Aug. 15, 2017 in New York City. The tree blocked a roadway in the popular park, prompting police to shut down the area to pedestrians, vehicles and bicycles.
Getty Images
Central Park workers remove parts of a massive tree that came down Tuesday morning injuring a mother and her three young children on Aug. 15, 2017 in New York City.

NEW YORK — Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.

Police and fire officials say rescuers were called midmorning Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street in Manhattan.

Witnesses say they heard a cracking sound and the tree crashed seconds later.

Anne Monoky Goldman, walking with her month-old son strapped to her chest, was knocked woozy and briefly pinned beneath the immense tree around 10 a.m., officials said.

“It was just a (loud) crack and it fell over,” said eyewitness Jaki Johnsen, 50, who was biking along West Drive when the tree fell. “They had to go take her out with chainsaws.”

Authorities say the four had non-life-threatening injuries.

Online images show the uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.

Officials with the Central Park Conservancy could not immediately explain what caused the tree's sudden fall. Weather did not appear to be a factor, with no rain and only a light wind on a warm August morning.

The crash occurred the same day that a tree fell during a popular religious festival in Portugal, killing more than a dozen people.

