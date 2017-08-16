Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Vandals scrawl anti-law message on Lincoln Memorial

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
In this June 30, 2017, file photo, the Lincoln Memorial is seen in the early morning light on the National Mall. The National Park Service says someone defaced the memorial with an anti-law message early in the morning on Aug. 15, 2017.
In this June 30, 2017, file photo, the Lincoln Memorial is seen in the early morning light on the National Mall. The National Park Service says someone defaced the memorial with an anti-law message early in the morning on Aug. 15, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service says someone used red spray paint to scrawl an anti-law message on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

The Park Service says the vandalism took place early Tuesday morning. A photo released by the service shows an expletive followed by the word “law” scrawled on the inside of one of the memorial's columns.

Workers are using a “gel-type architectural pain stripper safe for use on historic stone” to remove the graffiti. They say treatments will be applied until all evidence of the paint is gone.

The U.S. Park Police is urging anyone with information on the vandalism to contact them.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.