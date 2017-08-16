Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump renews Twitter criticism of Amazon

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington. Trump is renewing his attacks on Amazon, and he says the company is 'doing great damage to tax paying retailers.'
Updated 56 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on e-commerce giant Amazon, and he says the company is "doing great damage to tax paying retailers."

Trump tweets that "towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!"

The president has often criticized the company and CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Many traditional retailers are closing stores and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online. But the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers on the spot at job fairs across the country. Amazon has announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

Trump has in the past tweeted that Amazon was not paying "Internet taxes." But it's unclear what he meant by that. Amazon.com collects state sales taxes in all 45 states with a sales tax and the District of Columbia, according to their website. State governments have sought to capture sales taxes lost to internet retailers, though they have struggled with a 1992 Supreme Court ruling that retailers must have a physical presence in a state before officials can make them collect sales tax.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

