Youth unemployment dropped this summer
Updated 33 minutes ago
More teens and young adults found jobs this summer than they did in 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The youth labor force — people 16 to 24 working or actively looking for work — spikes in the spring and summer as high school and college students seek out summer jobs. It's also the time many recent college graduates are looking for more permanent employment.
From April to July, 20.9 million people in this age group were working, an increase of 1.9 million over the same period in 2016. The youth unemployment rate was 9.6 percent in July, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the rate in July 2016.
About 60.6 percent of all people in this age group were either working or actively looking for work. That labor force participation rate has held fairly steady since July 2010 after dropping steadily since July 1989 when it peaked at 77.5 percent.
Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.