Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Youth unemployment dropped this summer

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
The Browne family, mother Ali; Henry, 6 months; and daughter Adelaide, 3 play in Chapel Gate's baby pool on opening weekend. They are watched over from the other side by lifeguard Rachel Williams.
Submitted
The Browne family, mother Ali; Henry, 6 months; and daughter Adelaide, 3 play in Chapel Gate's baby pool on opening weekend. They are watched over from the other side by lifeguard Rachel Williams.

Updated 33 minutes ago

More teens and young adults found jobs this summer than they did in 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The youth labor force — people 16 to 24 working or actively looking for work — spikes in the spring and summer as high school and college students seek out summer jobs. It's also the time many recent college graduates are looking for more permanent employment.

From April to July, 20.9 million people in this age group were working, an increase of 1.9 million over the same period in 2016. The youth unemployment rate was 9.6 percent in July, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the rate in July 2016.

About 60.6 percent of all people in this age group were either working or actively looking for work. That labor force participation rate has held fairly steady since July 2010 after dropping steadily since July 1989 when it peaked at 77.5 percent.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.