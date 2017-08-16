Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Hope Hicks to serve as White House communications director

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
Hope Hicks, White House Director of Strategic Communications, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walk through the lobby at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.
Hope Hicks, White House Director of Strategic Communications, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walk through the lobby at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.

A White House official says President Donald Trump's longtime aide will serve temporarily as White House communications director.

The aide, Hope Hicks, will work with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to help set White House messaging strategy. Word of Hicks' new role comes as the White House struggles to weather the fallout after Trump again blamed “both sides” for weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators.

The official insisted on anonymity to discuss unannounced personnel matters.

The 28-year-old Hicks worked for the Trump Organization and was Trump's spokeswoman during the presidential campaign. She's considered one of the most important players in his inner circle. Her current White House title is director of strategic communications.

The official says a permanent communications director will be named later.

