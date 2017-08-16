Police: Alabama woman survives 28 days in woods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. — A missing Alabama woman found alive after surviving for weeks in the woods is lucky to have survived and is back home with her family recovering, police said Wednesday.

Lisa Theris, 25, of Louisville was covered in scrapes and bug bites and dropped as much as 50 pounds to her current of 110 pounds during the ordeal, said Sgt. Chad Faulkner of the Bullock County Sheriff's Office.

"She was in really, really bad shape," Faulkner said.

Lisa Theris' skin so riddled with bites and sores. These pics taken of her at hospital after she was found,her survival is now national news pic.twitter.com/Pdyzm4n2AN — Lindsey Rogers (@WSFALindsey) August 16, 2017

Sheriff Raymond Rodgers tells WSFA-TV that Theris was lost in the woods of southeast Alabama for almost one month. She was found Saturday naked and alone walking along a highway outside of Union Springs, located about 45 miles from Montgomery.

Rodgers said Theris survived by drinking muddy water from a brook and eating berries and mushrooms.

Lisa Theris went missing nearly a month ago and was found naked by the side of an Alabama road this weekend https://t.co/QKLhU3DgYb — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 16, 2017

Investigators say Theris was with two men who burglarized a hunting camp in Midway on July 17-18. She did not know they were going there to break into the lodge and steal things and didn't want to be a part of it, officials said. The two men, Manley Davis and Randall Oswald, have since been captured and charged.

Manley Davis and Randall Oswald pictures,charged in Lisa Theris' disappearance https://t.co/sRhfIhGApB pic.twitter.com/sBCgJLynVJ — infowe (@infowe) August 15, 2017

Theris says her determination to see her family again kept her alive.

"She's not familiar with this area and apparently on the night she ran, she went into the woods at night and got lost. I just thank God that she's alive," Rodgers said.

Theris was facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in Coffee County at the time of her disappearance, court records show, but Faulkner said there as "no way" she made up the tale of living in the woods to avoid prosecution.

"This wasn't anything anybody could fabricate," he said.

Separately, Mobile County court records show Knollwood Apartments asked a court to evict Theris from an apartment in Mobile in 2016, claiming she owed about $1,100 in unpaid rent. An attorney for the company, John Lee, said Theris still owed money but declined to say how much.

Faulkner said he has no doubt that Theris' disappearance was genuine because no one would put themselves through the sort of ordeal that Theris appeared to endure. Released from a hospital, Theris is now recovering at home with relatives, he said.

"That's what matters," said Faulkner.