Gasoline production at near record levels
Updated 32 minutes ago
U.S. refineries have been churning out gasoline at near record levels for the last seven months, according to the Energy Information Administration.
For the week ending on April 21, refinery processing exceeded 17.5 million barrels of crude oil per day for the first time since the agency began tracking weekly production in 1990. Refineries have passed that limit another eight times since then and hit an all-time high of 17.9 million barrels per day during the week ending on Aug. 4.
About 44 percent of each barrel is converted to motor gasoline. Net production of motor gasoline for the week ending Aug. 11 averaged 9.3 million barrels per day, which is 492,000 barrels per day higher than the previous five-year average for August.
Refineries operated at 96.1 percent of their capacity during that week.
Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.