World

Mother of slain Charlottesville protester says she won't talk to Trump

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 8:57 a.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 16: Susan Bro, mother to Heather Heyer, speaks during a memorial for her daughter at the Paramount Theater on August 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. Heyer was killed Saturday, when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally. (Photo by Andrew Shurtleff-Pool/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., said Friday that she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.

Speaking on ABC's “Good Morning America,” Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she said “now I will not” talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally.

Bro's daughter, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when a driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators last Saturday. An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses.

In the hours afterward, Trump drew criticism when he addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying he condemned “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Pressured by advisers, the president had softened his words on the dispute Monday, but returned to his combative stance Tuesday — insisting during an unexpected and contentious news conference at Trump Tower that “both sides” were to blame.

“You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying ‘I'm sorry,'” Bro said of the president. She also advised Trump to “think before you speak.”

