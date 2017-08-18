Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Finnish police shoot man who stabbed several people in Turku

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
Armed Finnish policemen on guard at the Helsinki airport on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, as Finnish authorities announced they will raise readiness levels after an incident in Turku Finland. Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku. (Lehtikuva via AP)
Turku Market Square on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, with a yellow ambulance on the corner of the square (behind red car). Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku. (Lehtikuva via AP)
People was emergency services working in Turku Market Square in Turku Finland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku. (Facebook via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A man stabbed several people in Finland's western city of Turku before police shot him in a leg and detained him Friday, police said, adding that authorities were looking for more potential suspects.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in Puutori square in central Turku. On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.

One person has been “apprehended,” Finnish police said, adding “several people had been stabbed.” Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the government was closely monitoring the ongoing police operation and holding an emergency meeting later Friday.

