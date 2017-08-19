Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Northwestern prof, Oxford staffer extradited to Chicago

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
Wyndham Lathem arrives at a police station as he is escorted by Chicago police, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Chicago.
Wyndham Lathem arrives at a police station as he is escorted by Chicago police, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Chicago.
Andrew Warren arrives at a police station as he is escorted by Chicago police, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Chicago. Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, and Wyndham Lathem, a Northwestern University professor, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago.
Andrew Warren arrives at a police station as he is escorted by Chicago police, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Chicago. Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, and Wyndham Lathem, a Northwestern University professor, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago.

Updated 53 minutes ago

CHICAGO — Two employees of elite universities charged in the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old hair stylist were returned to Chicago early Saturday to face charges of first-degree murder in the brutal killing.

Chicago police escorted fired Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem, 43, and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren, 56, from Northern California, where they surrendered peacefully on Aug. 4 after an eight-day, nationwide manhunt.

The men are accused of killing Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been living in Chicago, last month in Lathem's high-rise Chicago condo. They may appear in court in Chicago as early as Saturday.

Chicago police have said Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds, including “mutilations,” to his upper body. Authorities say the attack was so violent the blade of the knife they believe was used was broken.

They found Cornell-Duranleau's body July 27 after the building's front desk received an anonymous call that a crime had occurred on the 10th floor. He had been dead more than 12 hours. By then, authorities say Lathem and Warren had fled the city. According to autopsy results released Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office, Cornell-Duranleau had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

Police say Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau, who moved to Chicago about a year ago, had a personal relationship, though they have not described the nature of it or a motive for the attack.

It's unclear what the relationship was between Lathem, Cornell-Duranleau and Warren, who's British. He arrived in the U.S. three days before the killing, after being reported missing in Great Britain.

Lathem, a microbiologist who's been on Northwestern's faculty since 2007 but was not teaching at the time of the attack, was terminated by the university for fleeing from police when there was an arrest warrant out for him.

Investigators said at some point after the killing, Lathem sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in the crime, which he called the “biggest mistake of my life.” The video raised concern among investigators that Lathem might kill himself.

Lathem and Warren both appeared in court in California last week, where they agreed to return to Illinois to face charges.

An attorney for Lathem, Kenneth H. Wine, called him a “gentle soul” and said “what he is accused of is totally contrary to the way he has lived his entire life.” Wine said Lathem intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

Warren was represented by a public defender during a brief appearance in a San Francisco court. She said he is “presumed innocent,” but declined to comment further.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.