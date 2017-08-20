Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Massive counterprotest upstages Boston "free speech rally"

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 12:54 a.m.
A counterprotester, left, confronts a supporter of President Donald Trump at a 'Free Speech' rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
A counterprotester, left, confronts a supporter of President Donald Trump at a 'Free Speech' rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counterprotesters hold signs and chant at the Statehouse before a planned 'Free Speech' rally by conservative organizers begin on the adjacent Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans said Friday that 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover, would be deployed to keep the two groups apart.
Counterprotesters hold signs and chant at the Statehouse before a planned 'Free Speech' rally by conservative organizers begin on the adjacent Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans said Friday that 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover, would be deployed to keep the two groups apart.
State and city police inspect people arriving for a 'Free Speech' rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. The permit for the rally came with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon.
State and city police inspect people arriving for a 'Free Speech' rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. The permit for the rally came with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon.
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell stands on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Maxwell, a current member of the Celtics radio broadcast crew, said he plans to participate in the counterprotest to the midday 'Free Speech' rally that organizers planned to hold on the Common.
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell stands on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Maxwell, a current member of the Celtics radio broadcast crew, said he plans to participate in the counterprotest to the midday 'Free Speech' rally that organizers planned to hold on the Common.
Counterprotesters, rear, listen to a conservative activist, right, before a planned 'Free Speech' rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counterprotesters, rear, listen to a conservative activist, right, before a planned 'Free Speech' rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counterprotesters hold signs before conservative organizers begin a planned 'Free Speech' rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counterprotesters hold signs before conservative organizers begin a planned 'Free Speech' rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counterprotesters holds signs at a 'Free Speech' rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Thousands of leftist counterprotesters marched through downtown Boston on Saturday, chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving signs condemning white nationalism ahead of a rally being staged by conservative activists a week after a Virginia demonstration turned deadly.
Counterprotesters holds signs at a 'Free Speech' rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Thousands of leftist counterprotesters marched through downtown Boston on Saturday, chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving signs condemning white nationalism ahead of a rally being staged by conservative activists a week after a Virginia demonstration turned deadly.
A professed supporter of President Donald Trump, center, argues with a counterprotester, left, at a 'Free Speech' rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
A professed supporter of President Donald Trump, center, argues with a counterprotester, left, at a 'Free Speech' rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
A counterprotester holds a photo of Heather Heyer on Boston Common at a 'Free Speech' rally organized by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Heyer was killed last Saturday when a car, allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr., that plowed into a group of people during protests in Charlottesville, Va.
A counterprotester holds a photo of Heather Heyer on Boston Common at a 'Free Speech' rally organized by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Heyer was killed last Saturday when a car, allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr., that plowed into a group of people during protests in Charlottesville, Va.
State and local police stand in front of a parade of counterprotesters arriving at Boston Common where a 'Free Speech' rally organized by conservative activists was being staged, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
State and local police stand in front of a parade of counterprotesters arriving at Boston Common where a 'Free Speech' rally organized by conservative activists was being staged, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counterprotesters hold signs at a 'Free Speech' rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counterprotesters hold signs at a 'Free Speech' rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
A counterprotester, part of a small group who remained on the street hours after a 'Free Speech' rally was staged by conservative activists, scuffles with a security guard and police, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A counterprotester, part of a small group who remained on the street hours after a 'Free Speech' rally was staged by conservative activists, scuffles with a security guard and police, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Updated 1 hour ago

BOSTON — Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans upstaged a small group in Boston that planned a “free speech rally” a week after a violent clash in Virginia left one person dead and dozens injured.

Counterprotesters marched through the city Saturday to historic Boston Common, where conservatives were to deliver speeches. The group, the Boston Free Speech Coalition, had publicly distanced itself from the neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville.

Conservative activists and supporters soon left as counterprotesters chanted slogans and waved signs that said “Make Nazis Afraid Again” and ‘‘Love your neighbor.”

Police say the rallies, the largest of about a half dozen across the United States on Saturday, drew about 40,000 people. The event was mostly peaceful, with 33 arrests made for disorderly conduct or assaulting police officers.

Trump applauded the people in Boston who he said were “speaking out” against bigotry and hate. Trump added in a Twitter message that “Our country will soon come together as one!”

Organizers of the event, which had been billed as a “Free Speech Rally,” had publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. A woman was killed at that Unite the Right rally, and many others were injured, when a car plowed into counterdemonstrators.

Opponents feared that white nationalists might show up in Boston anyway, raising the specter of ugly confrontations in the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since Charlottesville.

One of the planned speakers of the conservative activist rally said the event “fell apart.”

Congressional candidate Samson Racioppi, who was among several slated to speak, told WCVB-TV that he didn't realize “how unplanned of an event it was going to be.”

Some counterprotesters dressed entirely in black and wore bandannas over their faces. They chanted anti-Nazi and anti-fascism slogans, and waved signs that said: “Make Nazis Afraid Again,” “Love your neighbor,” “Resist fascism” and “Hate never made U.S. great.” Others carried a large banner that read: “SMASH WHITE SUPREMACY.”

Chris Hood, a free speech rally attendee from Dorchester, said people were unfairly making it seem like the rally was going to be “a white supremacist Klan rally.”

“That was never the intention,” he said. “We've only come here to promote free speech on college campuses, free speech on social media for conservative, right-wing speakers. And we have no intention of violence.”

Rockeem Robinson, a youth counselor from Cambridge, said he joined the counterprotest to “show support for the black community and for all minority communities.”

TV cameras showed a group of boisterous counterprotesters on the Common chasing a man with a Trump campaign banner and cap, shouting and swearing at him. But other counterprotesters intervened and helped the man safely over a fence into the area where the conservative rally was to be staged. Black-clad counterprotesters also grabbed an American flag out of an elderly woman's hands, and she stumbled and fell to the ground.

Saturday's showdown was mostly peaceable, and after demonstrators dispersed, a picnic atmosphere took over with stragglers tossing beach balls, banging on bongo drums and playing reggae music.

The Boston Free Speech Coalition, which organized the event, said it has nothing to do with white nationalism or racism and its group is not affiliated with the Charlottesville rally organizers in any way.

Rallies in other cities around the country each attracted hundreds of people showing their opposition to white supremacist groups.

Counterprotesters marched through New Orleans, some of them carrying signs that read “White People Against White Supremacy” and “Black Lives Matter.”

In Atlanta, a diverse crowd marched from the city's downtown to the home of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Meredith Dubé brought along her two daughters, 2-year-old Willow Dubé and 12-year-old Rai Chin. Dubé is white and her daughters are mixed race. She said it is essential to show children at an early age that love is more powerful than hate.

An anti-racism rally was held in Laguna Beach, Calif., one day before the group America First! planned to hold a demonstration in the same place that's being billed as an “Electric Vigil for the Victims of Illegals and Refugees.”

Mayor Toni Iselman told the crowd, “Laguna Beach doesn't tolerate diversity, we embrace diversity.”

In Dallas, a large crowd attending a rally against white supremacy on Saturday evening called for the city to take down the city's Confederate statues.

“Now is the time to do what is right in the city of Dallas,” said the Rev. Michael W. Waters who addressed the group at City Hall Plaza, a short distance from the city's Confederate War Memorial. “Now is the time to bring these monuments down.”

Police officers on horseback moved in to break up a scuffle between people at the rally and supporters of Confederate monuments.

Police officers on horseback monitored the situation, and a police helicopter circulated above.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.