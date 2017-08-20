Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Officials: No Powerball winner, jackpot swells to $650M

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 7:33 a.m.
A Powerball Jackpot alert is shown on the screen of a monitor at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. An estimated $535 million is set for Saturday night's drawing.
A Powerball Jackpot alert is shown on the screen of a monitor at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. An estimated $535 million is set for Saturday night's drawing.

Updated 23 minutes ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.

Maura McCann of the New Hampshire Lottery says no ticket matched all six numbers following Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers are: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13.

The new jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $650 million, which would be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.