World

Navy destroyer collides with a merchant ship, rescue efforts underway

The Washington Post | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain patrols the South China Sea on Jan. 7, 2017.
AFP/Getty Images
SEOUL — A Navy destroyer has been involved in a collision at sea, with the USS John S. McCain hitting an oil tanker near Singapore early Monday morning. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

The guided missile destroyer and the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC collided near the Strait of Malacca at 5:24 a.m. local time, the Navy's 7th Fleet reported. It was on its way to routine port visit in Singapore.

Initial reports indicated that the destroyer sustained damage to its port side at the rear.

"Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities," the 7th Fleet said in a news release.

Shipping data show that the Alnic is 600 feet long with a dead weight of 50,760 tons. The McCain is a 505-foot-long Arleigh Burke-class destroyer based at the 7th Fleet's home port in Yokosuka, Japan.

This collision comes just days after the Navy issued a report listing a string of errors that led to a collision between the USS Fitzgerald — also a Yokosuka-based Arleigh Burke-class destroyer — and a much larger container ship just south of Japan in June.

The collision killed seven sailors, all of whom drowned in their berths when the container ship struck the destroyer's side.

The Navy last week said it would discipline a dozen sailors who were aboard the Fitzgerald at the time, including the top two officers and the top enlisted sailor, whose careers are almost certainly over.

Adm. William F. Moran, the vice chief of naval operations, said that the sailors who were on watch in the ship's bridge "lost situational awareness," contributing to the collision.

