Solar eclipse 2017: Views from across the United States
As you well know by now, the solar eclipse will be able to be viewed from coast to coast in the U.S. Here, we compile some of the best videos, tweets and images of preparations and viewing from across the country. Follow NASA's live coverage of the event above, and see other live streams from various places across the country below. View a photo gallery at the bottom.
Live stream (no commentary)
EarthCam (35 locations)
Watch the solar eclipse occur via 45 different camera locations with EarthCam's. Courtesy of EarthCam .
Around the country
• Memphis, Tenn.
The Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, designed these special eclipse uniforms. Their game today begins a 11:52 a.m., the exact time the eclipse begins in Memphis. Gotta love minor league baseball marketing.
It's safe to look directly at our jersey for @SCOnews #Eclipse Day today!We start at 11:52 a.m. -- the exact time the eclipse begins! pic.twitter.com/RoMAUaPMn4— Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) August 21, 2017