Solar eclipse 2017: Views from across the United States

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

As you well know by now, the solar eclipse will be able to be viewed from coast to coast in the U.S. Here, we compile some of the best videos, tweets and images of preparations and viewing from across the country. Follow NASA's live coverage of the event above, and see other live streams from various places across the country below. View a photo gallery at the bottom.

Live stream (no commentary)

EarthCam (35 locations)

Watch the solar eclipse occur via 45 different camera locations with EarthCam's. Courtesy of EarthCam .

Around the country

• Memphis, Tenn.

The Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, designed these special eclipse uniforms. Their game today begins a 11:52 a.m., the exact time the eclipse begins in Memphis. Gotta love minor league baseball marketing.

PHOTO GALLERY

Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and graduate student Paula Tucker prepare a weather balloon before releasing it to perform research during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and graduate student Paula Tucker prepare a weather balloon before releasing it to perform research during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A family sets up a tent at their campsite at sunrise for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A family sets up a tent at their campsite at sunrise for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
CARBONDALE , IL - AUGUST 20: Campers, in town to view the solar eclipse, relax at their indoor campsites on the campus of Southern Illinois University the evening before Monday's solar eclipse on August 20, 2017 in Carbondale, Illinois. Four hundred campers paid $40-per-night to camp in the gymnasium. With approximately 2 minutes 40 seconds of totality the area in Southern Illinois will experience the longest duration of totality during the eclipse. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina on August 21. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
CARBONDALE , IL - AUGUST 20: Campers, in town to view the solar eclipse, relax at their indoor campsites on the campus of Southern Illinois University the evening before Monday's solar eclipse on August 20, 2017 in Carbondale, Illinois. Four hundred campers paid $40-per-night to camp in the gymnasium. With approximately 2 minutes 40 seconds of totality the area in Southern Illinois will experience the longest duration of totality during the eclipse. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina on August 21. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Catalina Gaitan, from Portland, Ore., tries to shoot a photo of the rising sun through her eclipse glasses at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Catalina Gaitan, from Portland, Ore., tries to shoot a photo of the rising sun through her eclipse glasses at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
