World

Veterinarian team to treat dogs near Chernobyl disaster site

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
In this photo taken on Thursday, April 7, 2016, a radiation dosimeter measures radiation showing slightly increased levels near Zalyshany, Ukraine. The April 26, 1986 explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear plant spewed radioactive fallout over much of Ukraine.
BOSTON — An animal welfare group based in Boston is helping provide medical treatment to dogs near the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The international group Four Paws says it has sent a veterinarian to join a team of others who are neutering and vaccinating dogs in Ukraine.

It's part of an effort organized by the Michigan-based nonprofit Clean Futures Fund.

An explosion at Chernobyl's nuclear power plant sent a radioactive cloud over Europe and forced the evacuation of about 115,000 people.

The animal welfare group says many dogs were left behind and hundreds still live in areas with radioactive contamination.

The group says neutering limits their population growth and increases chances of survival during winters.

Vaccinating stray dogs can protect power plant workers who come into contact with them.

