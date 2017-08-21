Fuel efficiency helps natural gas edge out coal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The average natural gas-fired power plant generated more electricity with the same amount of fuel in 2015 compared to 2006 while coal-fired power plant efficiency decreased slightly, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Natural gas power plants were already more fuel-efficient than coal-fired plants, taking about 18 percent less heat (as measured in British thermal units) to produce a kilowatt-hour in 2006. By 2015, they required 25 percent fewer Btus per kilowatt-hour.

In 2015, the average coal-fired plant required 10,495 Btus to produce a kilowatt-hour while the average natural gas-fired plant required 7,878 Btus, according to the data.

The greater efficiency offsets the higher price per Btu of natural gas as compared to coal, according to the agency's data. Bituminous coal in 2015 cost about $2.58 per million Btu while natural gas cost about $3.23 per million Btu.

In 2006, coal fueled 50 percent of the electricity generated in the United States while natural gas fueled 19 percent. Coal has been steadily declining and accounted for 31 percent of electrical generation in 2016 while natural gas, for the first time, surpassed it by supplying 33 percent.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.