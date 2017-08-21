Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse views from across the United States 
Police shoot and kill Barcelona van attacker

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
Armed police officers stand guard near Subirats, Spain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A police operation was underway Monday in an area west of Barcelona, and a Spanish newspaper reports that the fugitive in the city's van attack has been captured. Regional police said officers shot a man wearing a possible explosives belt in Subirats, a small town 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A man stands next to flags, flowers, messages and candles to the victims on Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas promenade on the Joan Miro mosaic, embedded in the pavement where the van stopped after killing at least 14 people in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Police officers cordon off the access at Las Ramblas promenade after locating a suspicious backpack in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
An image of suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, released by the Spanish Interior Ministry on Monday Aug. 21, 2017. Moroccan suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, is the final target of a manhunt that has been ongoing since the attacks, Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn told Catalunya Radio that 'everything indicates' that Abouyaaqoub was the driver of the van that plowed down Barcelona's emblematic Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, killing 13 pedestrians and injuring more than 120 others. (Spanish Interior Ministry via AP)
Two men look at flags, messages and candles placed on the ground after a van attack that killed at least 14 in Las Ramblas promenade, Spain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Regional police in Spain have confirmed that fugitive Barcelona van suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot dead in a small town outside the city.

Police say he wore what appeared to be an explosives belt when he was shot in Subirats, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona.

Abouyaaqoub had been the focus of an intense manhunt after authorities say he used a van to mow down pedestrians in Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring over 120. Police also say he stabbed a driver to death and hijacked his car Thursday night in his getaway.

