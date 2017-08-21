Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

North Korea warns of revenge on U.S. for ignoring drill warnings

Bloomberg News | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Emergency services personnel participate in an anti-terror and anti-chemical terror exercise as part of the 2017 Ulchi Freedom Guardian at Kintex on Aug. 21, 2017 in Goyang, South Korea.
Getty Images
Emergency services personnel participate in an anti-terror and anti-chemical terror exercise as part of the 2017 Ulchi Freedom Guardian at Kintex on Aug. 21, 2017 in Goyang, South Korea.

Updated 3 hours ago

SEOUL — North Korea warned the United States on Tuesday it will face “merciless revenge” for ignoring Pyongyang's warnings over annual military drills with South Korea.

The isolated nation said it would be a misjudgment for the United States to think that North Korea will “sit comfortably without doing anything,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said, citing an unidentified military spokesman. The ongoing drills and visits of U.S. military officials to South Korea create the circumstances for a “mock war” on the Korean peninsula, KCNA said.

On Monday, South Korea President Moon Jae-in said North Korea should not to use the latest round of drills as an excuse for any further provocations. The exercises “are not aimed at raising military tensions on the Korean peninsula at all,” Moon told cabinet members.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a visit in early August to a guard post about a half-mile from the border with the South, Yonhap News reported, citing unidentified South Korean government officials. The South Korean military considers the visit an unusual act and is preparing to prevent a possible military provocation, Yonhap said.

The Ulchi-Freedom Guardian military exercises routinely spark condemnation from North Korea. During last year's drills, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from a submarine and put its military on the highest alert.

The United States should never forget that North Korea is watching its moves closely with “fingers on triggers, ready to pour a fire shower of penalties at any time,” according to KCNA.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.