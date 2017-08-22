Donate, don't trash, your solar eclipse glasses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're not planning to save your pair of solar eclipse glasses until 2024, don't throw them away.

Instead, consider donating them to Astronomers Without Borders so people in South America and Asia can use them in 2019 when solar eclipses cross those continents.

The organization, which helps people in developing countries learn about space with equipment and programs, posted on its Facebook page that it would be announcing a program soon to collect donated solar glasses to send to schools in South America and Asia.

"This is an opportunity for schools to have a first-hand science experience that they might not otherwise have" Astronomers Without Borders President Mike Simmons told Gizmodo . "Many schools in developing countries don't have resources for science education and this is a rare opportunity that inspires students and teachers and shows them that science is something they can do. It can be a ray of hope for young people who don't otherwise see a path to a career like this."

On Tuesday, the organization posted that response has been outstanding.

Portions of South America will experience a total solar eclipse on July 2, 2019. Asia and parts of Australia, Africa and Europe will see an annular solar eclipse on Dec. 26, 2019.

The United States will see its next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Astronomer Without Borders said it is working to find places for people to send their glasses. In the meantime, it encouraged people to collect them from friends, neighbors, schools and elsewhere.

And if you can't wait to donate, you can send them to Explore Scientific LLC in Springdale, Arkansas:

Explore Scientific, 1010 S. 48th St., Springdale, AR 72762.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.