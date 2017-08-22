Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

German police seize thousands of 'Trump' ecstasy tablets

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
This undated picture provided by Polizeiinspektion Osnabrueck police shows an ecstasy pill. German police say they have seized thousands of ecstasy pills in the shape of President Donald Trump’s head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900). Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs during a check Saturday evening on an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway. (Police Osnabrueck via AP)
In this undated picture provided by the Osnabrueck , Germany, police department, ecstacy pills are on display. German police say they have seized thousands of ecstasy pills in the shape of President Donald Trump’s head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900). Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs during a check Saturday Aug. 19, 2017 on an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway. (Osnabrueck police via AP)
BERLIN — German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of Donald Trump's head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900.)

Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway on Saturday.

They say the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn't succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

A judge on Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody. The car was seized and towed away.

