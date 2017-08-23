Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Powerball players share what they'd do if they win $700M jackpot

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, 12:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Interest in Powerball tickets is mounting at area sales outlets, stoked by an estimated jackpot of $700 million up for grabs in Wednesday's drawing.

With an extra-big lottery payout — potentially the second-largest ever in the nation — players on Tuesday were dreaming of ways to share their hoped-for windfall.

Jim Slonecki of Unity received one of three tickets purchased by friend Donna Keener at the Beer Arena along Donohoe Road in Hempfield. If his numbers are drawn, he said, his plan is to donate some of the proceeds to local churches and charities while also sharing it with family.

If he doesn't win, he said, “I'd like to see somebody that really needs the money win who's not well-off already.”

Slonecki is a frequent Powerball player. When he purchases his tickets, he said, he may use family birthdates or pick numbers from a large soup bowl.

Keener, also of Unity, lets the computer select her numbers. She's less optimistic about her chance of winning the drawing, preferring scratch-off lottery tickets, and plays the Powerball game only when the stakes are high.

“You can't win on it. There's too many people that play it,” she said.

“People do crazy things when they get big amounts of money,” she observed. If her number does come up, she plans to build a ranch house.

John Simpson of Greensburg, another Powerball player who waits for the jackpot to climb before participating, purchased a ticket at the Tobacco Outlet on the city's South Main Street.

If he takes home Wednesday's jackpot, he plans to pay bills and give financial help to his mother.

“I'll spread the wealth around,” he said.

Sherry Hoffman, a clerk at the Sunoco A-Plus convenience store on Georges Station Road in Hempfield, said Powerball ticket sales were robust, with some customers purchasing $80 worth or more.

She expected the demand to grow Wednesday. “It's going to be horrible tomorrow,” she said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

Related Content
How Powerball manipulated the odds to generate another massive jackpot
At $700 million, the Powerball prize Wednesday night is the second-largest lottery jackpot in its history, and the math is working out in favor of ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.