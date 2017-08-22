New mom cut in half when elevator malfunctions in freak accident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Spanish woman who had just given birth to a baby girl was killed Sunday when a hospital elevator malfunctioned, according to local reports.

Rocío Cortes Nuñez, 25, was being transferred on a stretcher from the second to the third floor of Our Lady of Valme Hospital in Seville when the elevator malfunctioned, el Correo reported. According to el Correro, the hospital attendant was pushing Nuñez on a stretcher and decided to switch elevators when the elevator doors opened and closed, but the elevator did not ascend.

The hospital attendant was pulling Nuñez from the elevator when it suddenly shot upward, trapping her head between the two floors, el Correo reported.

Nuñez' husband Jose Gaspar told ABC Sevilla he was heartbroken.

“I'm a total wreck. This can not be so,” he told ABC. “Today it has been Rocío but tomorrow can be another person.”

Police and firefighters worked for several hours to remove Nuñez' body from the elevator, according to local reports.

Regional health minister, Marina Alvarez, said the accident was “unexpected and surprising,” el Correo reported.

Officials called the accident “rapid, unusual and tragic,” but friends of the victim told ABC Sevilla that the “elevator was suffering breakdowns for a month” before the deadly incident.

Nuñez' newborn daughter was transferred to the ICU of the Children's Hospital of Virgen del Rocío, where she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease, el Correo reported.

According to the publication, Nuñez has two other daughters.

According to ABC Sevilla, the family filed a complaint in court on Monday.