World

Indigenous Peoples Day? Italians say stick with Columbus

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
In this Oct. 14, 1996, file photo, a model of the 'Santa Maria,' one of Christopher Columbus' three ships, is pulled up New York's Fifth Avenue in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral during the 56th Columbus Day Parade. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)
In this Oct. 12, 2015, file photo, participants in the Columbus Day Parade ride a float with a large bust of Christopher Columbus in New York. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In this Oct. 9, 2006, file photo, parade-goers wave Italian and American flags in front of a giant bust of Christopher Columbus as it rides on the Columbus Citizens Foundation float as part of Columbus Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)
In this Jan. 13, 2008, file photo, traffic goes around New York's Columbus Circle and its 70-foot-tall column topped by a statue of Christopher Columbus.A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Cameron Bloch, File)
In this Aug. 27, 2017 photo, the Christopher Columbus statue stands at Manhattan's Columbus Circle in New York. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, boys wave Italian flags while riding a float in the Columbus Day Parade in New York. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
In this Oct. 13, 2014, file photo, a marching band participates in the Columbus Day parade in New York. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NEW YORK — A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum.

Los Angeles recently became the biggest city yet to stop honoring the Italian explorer. Austin, Texas, followed suit last week.

But the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also outraged Italian-Americans.

They say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive.

The debate over Columbus' legacy is an old one, but it became emotionally charged after a similar debate in the South over monuments to Confederate generals flared into violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One attempt to dump Columbus Day in Akron, Ohio, opened a racial rift on the city council.

In New York City, where 35,000 people will march in Monday's Columbus Day parade, vandals recently doused a Columbus statue in red paint.

