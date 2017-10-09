Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Richard Thaler wins Nobel for work in behavioral economics

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 7:15 a.m.
Per Stromberg, Chairman of the Committee, left, Goran K Hansson, Secretary of the Committee, centre, and Peter Gardenfors, Member of the Committee, announce Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago, as the the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize winner in Stockholm, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. (Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP)
Per Stromberg, Chairman of the Committee, left, Goran K Hansson, Secretary of the Committee, centre, and Peter Gardenfors, Member of the Committee, announce Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago, as the the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize winner in Stockholm, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. (Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP)

Updated 7 hours ago

STOCKHOLM — The Nobel economics prize has been awarded to Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago for his contributions to behavioral economics.

The 9-million-kronor ($1.1-million) prize was awarded to the academic for his “understanding the psychology of economics,” Swedish Academy of Sciences secretary Goeran Hansson said Monday.

The Nobel committee said as a pioneer in behavioral economics, Thaler has built a bridge between economics and psychology to show a “more realistic analysis of how people think and behave when making economic decisions.”

It said his research has expanded economic analysis by considering three psychological traits: Limited rationality, perceptions about fairness and lack of self-control.

Speaking by phone to a news conference immediately after he was announced as the prize winner, Thaler said the most important impact of his work is “the recognition that economic agents are humans” and money decisions are not made strictly rationally.

Thaler told the news conference that he will likely use the prize money in ways consistent with his research.

“I will say that I will try to spend it as irrationally as possible,” he said.

Outside of academia, Thaler has made a cameo in the movie “The Big Short” to discuss an economic phenomenon known as the “hot hand fallacy” — in which a person's success is seen as a sign he would be successful in other fields — with pop star Selena Gomez.

Asked at the news conference if he thought this observation applied to the U.S president, he said: “As to President Trump, I think he would do well to watch that movie.”

The economics prize is something of an outlier — Alfred Nobel's will didn't call for its establishment and it honors a science that many doubt is a science at all.

The Sveriges Riksbank (Swedish National Bank) Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was first awarded in 1969, nearly seven decades after the series of prestigious prizes that Nobel called for. Despite its provenance and carefully laborious name, it is broadly considered an equal to the other Nobel and the winner attends the famed presentation banquet.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.