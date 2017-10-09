Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Columbus Day: Time to debate American history and culture

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
In this Oct. 14, 1996, file photo, a model of the 'Santa Maria,' one of Christopher Columbus' three ships, is pulled up New York's Fifth Avenue in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral during the 56th Columbus Day Parade. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)
In this Aug. 27, 2017 photo, the Christopher Columbus statue stands at Manhattan's Columbus Circle in New York. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too.
Protesters with signs stand in front of the statue of Spanish missionary Juniper Serra during a protest march by the Mexica Movement organization against Columbus Day in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 11, 2015. The group was protesting what they call criminal actions by Christopher Columbus against Native Americans. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Protesters with signs stand in front of the statue of Spanish missionary Juniper Serra during a protest march by the Mexica Movement organization against Columbus Day in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 11, 2015. The group was protesting what they call criminal actions by Christopher Columbus against Native Americans. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Updated 4 hours ago

The Columbus Day holiday again has Americans talking — and arguing, of course — over how events in the nation's history should be remembered, understood and celebrated.

Much of the debate focuses on suggestions of doing away with the national Columbus Day holiday, which falls on the second Monday in October and is celebrated with parades and festivals. There's growing discussion of creating an Indigenous Peoples Day to commemorate the history of the native peoples who were displaced or died as colonists and pioneers occupied the North American continent in the centuries after Columbus first landed in the Caribbean in 1492.

As is typical these days, much of the debate devolves into juvenile name-calling and accusations. Others are just trying to make a point.

In other corners of the internet, the debate is thoughtful and civil. And some media outlets are acknowledging that a national conversation is going on, including in Pittsburgh, where the Columbus Day Parade is a long-standing tradition.

The New York Times published a piece Monday on how Columbus Day has been controversial almost from the beginning . Over the years, the Times wrote, "Columbus came to be seen less as an explorer representing Italians and more as a European colonizer whose journeys led to the decimation of American indigenous populations."

Some have taken to Twitter with differenct kinds of messages.

And then there's this, a concise history of Columbus' travels and some of what followed. It's well researched and fact based.

