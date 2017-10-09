Columbus Day: Time to debate American history and culture

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Columbus Day holiday again has Americans talking — and arguing, of course — over how events in the nation's history should be remembered, understood and celebrated.

Much of the debate focuses on suggestions of doing away with the national Columbus Day holiday, which falls on the second Monday in October and is celebrated with parades and festivals. There's growing discussion of creating an Indigenous Peoples Day to commemorate the history of the native peoples who were displaced or died as colonists and pioneers occupied the North American continent in the centuries after Columbus first landed in the Caribbean in 1492.

As is typical these days, much of the debate devolves into juvenile name-calling and accusations. Others are just trying to make a point.

'Indigenous Peoples Day' is another fine example of how liberals want to erase history for their twisted views. What craziness is next? — RD (@real_defender) October 9, 2017

Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day to all my Native friends and folks who think genocidal slave-trading child rapists shouldn't represent the USA — Garrett Russell (@SilentGarrett) October 9, 2017

Instead of debating #ColumbusDay I'm focusing my attention on promoting #IndigenousPeoplesDay Remember the people who called our land home pic.twitter.com/zRGO4MhUKY — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 9, 2017

In other corners of the internet, the debate is thoughtful and civil. And some media outlets are acknowledging that a national conversation is going on, including in Pittsburgh, where the Columbus Day Parade is a long-standing tradition.

The New York Times published a piece Monday on how Columbus Day has been controversial almost from the beginning . Over the years, the Times wrote, "Columbus came to be seen less as an explorer representing Italians and more as a European colonizer whose journeys led to the decimation of American indigenous populations."

Some have taken to Twitter with differenct kinds of messages.

As a person of Italian descent, I support #IndigenousPeoplesDay over #ColumbusDay because I don't celebrate genocidal slave traders. — Andre Tarulli (@andre_tarulli) October 9, 2017

We should all take a moment today to understand the unfathomable losses Native Americans withstood on this soil. #IndigenousPeoplesDay — David Scharf (@misterscharf) October 9, 2017

And then there's this, a concise history of Columbus' travels and some of what followed. It's well researched and fact based.