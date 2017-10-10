Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump says U.S. should change tax law to punish NFL

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 7:18 a.m.
In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, the Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem and an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media. Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a 'white supremacist.' On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, Hill targeted Jerry Jones, after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting the U.S. change its tax laws to punish organizations like the NFL if members are "disrespecting" the national anthem or flag.

The NFL gave up its federal tax-exempt status a couple years ago and now files tax returns as a taxable entity. So it's unlikely that Trump's proposal, tweeted in the early hours Tuesday, would change anything.

Trump tweeted: "Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!"

Trump also tweeted Tuesday that ESPN ratings have "tanked" because of Jemele Hill, the anchor suspended for making political statements on social media.

While NFL viewership is down slightly, ESPN remains among the most popular cable networks, averaging 3 million viewers in prime time.

