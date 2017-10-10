Clean Power Plan has roots in Nixon administration: 5 things you didn't know

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Donald Trump's administration plans to withdraw from a policy that would limit carbon emissions from coal-fired plants.

The move would fulfill campaign promises to roll back Obama-era environmental protections and, in turn, revive coal plants.

"The war on coal is over," said Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday during an event in Kentucky.

Here are five things to know about the plan:

1. It has not been put into effect.

The Supreme Court put the plan on hold amid legal challenges from industry groups and about two dozen states, led by West Virginia and Texas.

Pennsylvania was not among them.

Obama unveiled the plan in 2015 in an effort to address climate change. It required states to reduce pollution by moving toward renewable energy sources such as wind, nuclear and solar plants.

2. Emissions reduction

Obama's plan would reduce emissions by 32 percent by 2030 compared to 2005.

Carbon dioxide emissions increased 6 percent between 1990 and 2015 , according to the EPA. The main human contributor of carbon dioxide — 82 percent nationwide in 2015 — is from the combustion of fossil fuels, including coal, natural gas and oil.

3. Plan dates back to 1970 during the Nixon administration.

A provision in the Clean Air Act of 1970 set the legal foundation for the Clean Power Plan. The act gave the EPA authority to regulate unknown future pollutants, which, at the time, did not include carbon dioxide, The New York Times reported . Two conflicting amendments were added to the act in 1990, resulting in part of the challenge to the Clean Power Plan, which sought to use the same section of law to regulate coal-fired power plants.

4. State opposition

States would have had to develop their own strategies to meet emissions-reduction goals outlined in the Clean Air Plan. Pruitt said the plan would have set standards that power plants couldn't reasonably meet, calling it an overreach of federal authority. Pruitt was among attorneys general who challenged the plan while serving in that post in Oklahoma before joining Trump's administration.

5. What's next?

A potentially months-long public comment period awaits Pruitt's repeal proposal, which likely will face challenges from the original plan's supporters, the Times reported. The Trump administration would be able to craft new rules if its repeal proposal is successful.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.