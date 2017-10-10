Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Army is accepting more low-quality recruits, giving waivers for marijuana to hit targets

Usa Today | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Faced with increasing demand for new soldiers, the Army has reached deeper into the pool of marginally qualified recruits, offered hundreds of millions in bonuses and relaxed the process for granting waivers for marijuana use.

The Army will reach its goal of 80,000 new soldiers without compromising quality, predicted Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Snow, who leads its recruiting command. The need for new soldiers comes as Congress has reversed trends begun in the Obama administration to downsize the military. An additional headwind for recruiting in all the service branches: a growing economy where civilian jobs, not joining the military, attract young people.

“It's in an environment where unemployment is 4.5 percent,” Snow said. “We've got our work cut out for us.”

So long as the Army, the largest of the armed services, continues to tinker at the margins by accepting a small number of recruits with lower qualifications, the Army won't encounter the problems it did in the mid-2000s, said Beth Asch, an expert on military recruiting at the nonprofit RAND Corp.

In 2005, as long, hazardous deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan became common, the Pentagon relaxed standards for recruits who had fared poorly on standard military exams. Those who scored in the lower third of the tests, so called Category Four recruits, had been limited to 2 percent of new troops. The standard was relaxed to 4 percent and was exceeded at times.

The hazard of accepting recruits with poor qualifications was highlighted by a case from 2006 in which an Iraqi girl was raped and her family killed by soldiers, one of whom required waivers for minor criminal activity and poor educational background to join the Army.

Smarter soldiers, RAND has found historically, are better fighters. One study showed that tank crew members were less effective in destroying the enemy than recruits who had scored higher on military tests.

In the last fiscal year, 2017, the active-duty Army recruited nearly 69,000 soldiers, and 1.9 percent belonged to Category Four. That's up from 0.6 percent in 2016. The lowest figure in recent years was in 2013 when it dipped to 0.2 percent Recruiting was easier several years ago, Asch noted, when the economy was still recovering from the deep recession.

The Pentagon mandates that the services accept no more than 4 percent of recruiting classes from Category Four.

The Army needs a steady flow of recruits throughout the year to fill spots in basic and advanced training courses. Accepting more recruits from Category Four in the winter and spring — its toughest months for recruiting — kept those seats full, Snow said.

