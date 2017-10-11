Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Climber Hayden Kennedy kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, a helicopter searches an avalanche debris field for a missing skier on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range in southwestern Montana. A woman's body was recovered after two skiers triggered the weekend avalanche that fully buried the woman and partially buried a man. (The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP)
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, a helicopter searches an avalanche debris field for a missing skier on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range in southwestern Montana. A woman's body was recovered after two skiers triggered the weekend avalanche that fully buried the woman and partially buried a man. (The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP)
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, searchers probe the lower portion of an avalanche debris field for a missing skier on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range in southwestern Montana. A woman's body was recovered after two skiers triggered the weekend avalanche that fully buried the woman and partially buried a man. (The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP)
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, searchers probe the lower portion of an avalanche debris field for a missing skier on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range in southwestern Montana. A woman's body was recovered after two skiers triggered the weekend avalanche that fully buried the woman and partially buried a man. (The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP)
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, search and rescue volunteers, along with an avalanche dog, search debris in an avalanche field for a missing skier on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range in southwestern Montana. A woman's body was recovered after two skiers triggered the weekend avalanche that fully buried the woman and partially buried a man. (The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP)
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, search and rescue volunteers, along with an avalanche dog, search debris in an avalanche field for a missing skier on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range in southwestern Montana. A woman's body was recovered after two skiers triggered the weekend avalanche that fully buried the woman and partially buried a man. (The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP)

Updated 4 hours ago

Just two weeks before renowned climber Hayden Kennedy killed himself following the death of his girlfriend in an avalanche in Montana, he wrote on a climbing blog that he had watched too many friends die in the mountains over the last few years.

“I've realized something painful. It's not just the memorable summits and crux moves that are fleeting. Friends and climbing partners are fleeting, too,” he wrote for the “Evening Sends” blog. “This is the painful reality of our sport, and I'm unsure what to make of it. Climbing is either a beautiful gift or a curse.”

Gallatin County sheriff's officials say Kennedy, 27, and Inge Perkins, 23, were skiing on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range on Saturday when they triggered an avalanche in a steep, narrow gulley at about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) above sea level.

Perkins, also an accomplished mountain climber, was buried by the 150-foot-wide (46-meter-wide) slide. Kennedy, who was partially buried, pulled himself free and hiked out for help after he couldn't find his girlfriend.

The area had received a foot (0.3 meters) of snow since Oct. 1, which was on top of about 4 feet (1.2 meters) of dense snow that had fallen over the previous two weeks, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

Kennedy, who had recently moved to Bozeman, was found dead in a home Sunday as search teams prepared to recover Perkins' body.

“Hayden survived the avalanche but not the unbearable loss of his partner in life,” his parents wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

They described their son as “an uncensored soul whose accomplishments as a mountaineer were always secondary to his deep friendships and mindfulness.”

Kennedy, who grew up in Carbondale, Colorado, had been working on his EMT certification while Perkins completed a bachelor's degree in mathematics and education at Montana State University.

Kennedy was perhaps best known for climbing the Southeast Ridge in Patagonia's Cerro Torre in 2012 and removing many of the bolts placed by controversial Italian climber Cesare Maestri more than 40 years earlier.

Afterward, he and his climbing partner were accosted by locals and detained by police. But Kennedy's father, Michael Kennedy, who was editor of Climbing Magazine for more than two decades, beamed with pride.

“You made a courageous first step in restoring Cerro Torre to its rightful place as one of the most demanding and inaccessible summits in the world,” the elder Kennedy wrote in an open letter to his son that was published in Alpinist Magazine in 2012. “I never would have had the guts to take that step myself, even in my best days.”

Michael Kennedy, an accomplished mountaineer in his own right, also wrote to his son about losing multiple friends to the sport.

“An awareness of mortality prompts us to focus on what's important: developing a strong community of family and friends,” he wrote.

Related Content
Three puppies found alive amid avalanche rubble in Italy
FARINDOLA, Italy — Italian emergency crews pulled three wiggling, white sheepdog puppies out Monday from under tons of snow and rubble at an avalanche-struck hotel, ...
Search for survivors intensifies in Italy avalanche
FARINDOLA, Italy — The strain showed on Fabio Salzetta's face. The maintenance worker at the luxury Hotel Rigopiano who escaped being buried under the deadly ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.