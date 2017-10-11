Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Coach no more; Tapestry to be new name for company

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016, file photo, Coach CEO Victor Luis speaks at the opening ceremony for his company's installation as the first tenant at 10 Hudson Yards, in New York. The storied Coach brand is changing its name to Tapestry, it says to better incorporate all of the goods it sells. Coach Inc. will change its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol from “COH” to “TPR” on Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016, file photo, Coach CEO Victor Luis speaks at the opening ceremony for his company's installation as the first tenant at 10 Hudson Yards, in New York. The storied Coach brand is changing its name to Tapestry, it says to better incorporate all of the goods it sells. Coach Inc. will change its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol from “COH” to “TPR” on Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — To better incorporate all of the brands it now owns, the storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry.

The luxury goods company that came to prominence in the “Mad Men” era now owns brands like Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co. as well. CEO Victor Luis said Wednesday that the name Tapestry is more inclusive.

Coach acquired Stuart Weitzman in 2015 in a deal valued up to $574 million. It spent $2.4 billion for Kate Spade this year, seeking to broaden its appeal.

“We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands,” Luis said in a company release.

A website with the new name, which becomes official at the end of the month, is up and running.

The change is part of Coach's pursuit of younger shoppers who may not feel the same draw to store windows on Manhattan's 5th Avenue.

Coach began as a small workshop in Manhattan in 1941, and became a fashion powerhouse in the early 1960s though innovate designs.

Coach Inc. will also be changing its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from “COH,” to “TPR.” Shares of the company declined more than 2 percent to $39.11 in morning trading.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.