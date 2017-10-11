Trump's threat to challenge NBC license misguided, Point Park professor says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Donald Trump's animosity toward the news media — especially in the wake of critical stories — is nothing new, but he appeared to cross into new territory in Wednesday morning tweets suggesting the government challenge NBC and other networks' ability to operate.

"With all the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their license? Bad for country!" Trump tweeted, after his previous tweet called an NBC story that he'd sought a massive increase in nuclear weapons "fake."

But Tim Hudson, dean of Point Park University's Department of Communications and a former television reporter, producer and director, said Trump appeared to misunderstand how the federal government licenses television stations through the FCC.

The FCC licenses the operation of local, over-the-air television stations, not entire networks and content producers like NBC, Hudson said.

"The FCC commissioners are appointed by the President with the approval of Congress, so in a sense he's the boss, but I don't believe the regulations give him the authority to direct that kind of action," Hudson said. "I suppose he could try (an executive order) and throw it to the courts."

While NBC does directly own some television stations, the FCC's licenses are primarily to prevent over-the-air signals from interfering with one another.

"The license is about serving your local community, and what makes you a good licensee is serving your local community, not how you handle national things," Hudson said. Only a few station owners have had their licenses revoked or not renewed; usually just the threat of regulation and fines from the FCC is enough to keep most license holders in line.

Hudson said Trump's threat to swing his authority through the FCC licensing system wouldn't even extend to his other enemies, cable news channels like MSNBC and CNN.

Gordon Smith, CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, denounced the President's tweet in a statement, citing the First Amendment's protections of a free press.

"It is contrary to this fundamental right for any government official to threaten the revocation of an FCC license simply because of a disagreement with the reporting of a journalist," Smith said. Others, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, the National Press Photographers Association and former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub joined in condemning Trump's remarks.

Trump has directed his ire at NBC in particular lately because of the network's reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had threatened to resign and called Trump a "moron." Tillerson held a press conference to deny that he'd threatened to resign, and a state department spokesperson later denied that Tillerson called Trump a moron. NBC this week reported Tillerson's comments had come after a meeting where Trump sought to increase the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal, which would violate numerous nuclear arms treaties and agreements aimed at limiting the nuclear arms race.

