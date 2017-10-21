Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Hawaii shoplifters like Spam a lot

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
HONOLULU — Cans of Spam have become a common item that's being stolen from Honolulu stores and sold on the streets for quick cash, according to authorities.

Ra Long, who owns a convenience store in the city, said shoplifters typically targeted alcohol in the past, but recently, more cans of Spam have gone missing, Hawaii News Now reported.

“I mean you try to keep an eye on it, but if they run, you just can't leave the counter and chase them,” Long said. “So you just got to take the hit.”

Honolulu police said they took a report of a man lifting a case of the canned meat from a store this month.

Kimo Carvalho of the Institute for Human Services said people are stealing Spam because it's easy to sell. “It's quick cash for quick drug money.”

Hawaiians eat millions of cans of Spam a year, the nation's highest per-capita consumption of the processed meat, which is cobbled together from a mixture of pork shoulder, ham, sugar and salt.

The state's love affair with Spam began in World War II, when rationing created just the right conditions for the rise of a meat that needs no refrigeration and has a remarkably long shelf life (indefinitely, the company says).

Ann Kondo Corum, who grew up in Hawaii in the 1950s and has written several Spam-inspired cookbooks, has attributed Spam's popularity partly to Hawaii's large Asian population. “Asians eat a lot of rice. Spam is salty, and it goes well with rice,” she said in 2009.

