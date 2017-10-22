Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

FBI can't access nearly 7K devices because of encryption

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Philadelphia. Wray said federal agents haven’t been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices they’ve tried to access in a year. (AP Photo/Michael Balsamo)
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Philadelphia. Wray said federal agents haven’t been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices they’ve tried to access in a year. (AP Photo/Michael Balsamo)

Updated 26 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — FBI Director Christopher Wray says federal agents haven't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices they've tried to access in a year.

Wray spoke Sunday at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Philadelphia.

He says the FBI hasn't been able to access more than 6,900 mobile devices in 11 months.

Law enforcement officials have long complained about being unable to unlock and recover evidence from cellphones seized from suspects even if they have a warrant. Technology companies have insisted they must protect customers' digital privacy

Wray called it a “huge problem” and says there needs to be a balance between encryption and public safety.

He also touted partnerships with local and federal law enforcement officials to combat counterterrorism and violent crime.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.