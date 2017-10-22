Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Typhoon brings heavy rain to western Japan, approaches Tokyo

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
A woman has an umbrella turned inside out with strong wind in Tokyo on Oct. 22, 2017. A powerful typhoon barrelled toward Japan on Sunday with heavy rain triggering landslides and delaying voting at one ballot station as millions struggled to the polls for a national election.
AFP/Getty Images
A woman has an umbrella turned inside out with strong wind in Tokyo on Oct. 22, 2017. A powerful typhoon barrelled toward Japan on Sunday with heavy rain triggering landslides and delaying voting at one ballot station as millions struggled to the polls for a national election.

Updated 9 hours ago

TOKYO — A powerful typhoon was heading toward Japan's main islands early Monday, already bringing heavy rain to western Japan and slightly injuring at least five people.

Typhoon Lan, which had maximum sustained wind of 100 miles per hour, was on track to make landfall on the Pacific coast of central Japan before dawn Monday and continue northeast toward Tokyo.

Authorities have issued flood and landslide warnings and evacuation advisories to hundreds of thousands of residents in western and central Japan and the Tokyo area ahead of the approaching storm.

The storm delayed vote counting for Sunday's lower house elections in parts of western Japan, including Wakayama.

Some of Japan's "bullet" express trains, as well as other train services, were suspended in central Japan, and parts of expressways were closed as a precaution for possible flooding. Dozens of domestic flights in and out of Central Japan International Airport were canceled Sunday, and more cancellations were planned for Monday.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said five people were injured in the storm, all of them slightly.

Kyodo News service reported that a man died in southern Japan when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site. It wasn't clear if it was directly related to winds from the storm.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.