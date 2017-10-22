Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Minor tornado tears off part of Oklahoma casino roof

Wire Reports | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
People survey damaged buildings near Norman, Okla., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Several businesses were damaged by an apparent tornado that struck near I35 and Highway 9 on Saturday night. An overnight batch of severe storms spawned a tornado that tore part of a casino roof off in central Oklahoma and downed power lines and trees throughout the state, emergency managers said Sunday.
The Oklahoman
People survey damaged buildings near Norman, Okla., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Several businesses were damaged by an apparent tornado that struck near I35 and Highway 9 on Saturday night. An overnight batch of severe storms spawned a tornado that tore part of a casino roof off in central Oklahoma and downed power lines and trees throughout the state, emergency managers said Sunday.

Updated 4 hours ago

NORMAN, Okla. — An overnight batch of severe storms spawned an EF1 tornado that tore part of a casino roof off in central Oklahoma during a concert and downed power lines and trees throughout the state, emergency managers said Sunday.

The twister touched down in Cleveland County, one of several counties where National Weather Service officials were surveying damage after reports of as many as four tornadoes late Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Part of the Riverwind Casino's roof was ripped off in Norman during a Beach Boys concert Saturday. Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, who was among those attending the show, told KWTV that there was "this huge flood of rain coming through the roof" and she had to be evacuated from the casino twice.

Casino operators said in a statement Sunday that they had no time to alert guests before the storm hit the property because it happened at the same time that the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area. The casino has no electricity and parts of the property are closed off while repairs are made, spokeswoman Kym Koch said. Reservations were canceled through at least Tuesday, she said.

"Like all Oklahomans, we know that weather events such as this can hit without warning and unfortunately, that is what happened at Riverwind last night," Koch said.

Meteorologists classify an EF1 tornado as one capable of producing wind up to 110 mph, said Keli Cain, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. She said other businesses, including a hotel, also were damaged along with cars and trucks during the storms.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Pike said officials were surveying Tillman, Comanche, McClain and Seminole counties, where the tornadoes and damage were reported. Forecasters had issued eight tornado warnings as the storms developed Saturday evening ahead of a cold front.

Since most of the storms hit rural or remote areas, widespread damage was minimal, Pike said.

"Anytime we walk away like that, you can say we dodged a bullet," he said.

He said the weather is expected to change again heading into the coming weekend, when the state could see its coldest temperatures yet this year and parts of southwestern and western Oklahoma might possibly get their first freeze.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.