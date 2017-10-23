Teen arrested in Oklahoma crossbow death of 10-year-old boy
CHANDLER, Okla. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after authorities in central Oklahoma say he shot an arrow from a crossbow, killing a 10-year-old boy and injuring the victim's younger brother.
Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty said Austin Almanza was killed Saturday evening when the teenager fired the arrow, which traveled through Austin's body and hit Austin's 8-year-old brother in the arm. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The sheriff said during a news conference Monday that Austin didn't die "because of an accident." He says a dispute involving the three boys led to the shooting. He didn't release the suspect's name.
He says deputies are investigating the case as a homicide and plan to give their findings to the county prosecutor who will make a decision about charges.