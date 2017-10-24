Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

'Are you kidding me?' Kid Rock says no to Senate run

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Kid Rock performs at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017. in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. His appearance was met by dozens of protesters from a civil rights group. (Tanya Moutzalias/The Ann Arbor News-MLive.com Detroit via AP)
Updated 2 hours ago

DETROIT — Kid Rock says he's not running for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Kid Rock told SiriusXM host Howard Stern, “Are you kidding me?” during an expletive-laden interview Tuesday.

The Detroit-area rocker has been teasing the public for months. At a Sept. 12 concert, Kid Rock was introduced as Michigan's “next senator” and talked about running for president.

According to the Detroit Free Press , Kid Rock said his staff knew there wouldn't be a run for office. But with all the attention, and a new album in the works, he says he told them: “Let's roll with it for a while.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was a target of protests during recent Detroit concerts because of his use of the Confederate flag.

