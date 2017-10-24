'Are you kidding me?' Kid Rock won't run for Senate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kid Rock's Senate campaign is over.

If there ever was one to begin with.

"(Expletive) no, I'm not running for Senate. Are you (expletive) kidding me?" the rocker told Howard Stern on Tuesday. "Who couldn't figure that out?"

Kid Rock, also known as Robert Ritchie, went on to say that he would run and would beat Debbie Stabenow, Michigan's Democratic Senator, "if the left wing keeps (expletive) with me," according to The Detroit News .

"It's the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I've ever done," Kid Rock said, according to the Detroit Free Press . "And I've gotten to see everyone's true colors."

Kid Rock's run was widely speculated but rarely taken seriously. He said in July that a website — www.kidrockforsenate.com — was legit. The site is still up.

Kid Rock told Stern he was releasing a new album and going on tour. "Sweet Southern Sugar" will be released Nov. 3 and his tour starts Nov. 11. He will visit Philadelphia and Cleveland in February but sail right past Pittsburgh.