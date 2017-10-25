Attendance fees could jump to $70 at most popular national parks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Park Service has proposed doubling peak-season attendance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, including Yellowstone, Shenandoah and Grand Canyon.

Under the proposal, it would cost $70 per vehicle to enter the parks during their busiest months, starting in 2018.

It would cost $50 per motorcycle, or $30 per person on bike or foot.

That's more than double the current rates of $25-$30 per vehicle, $15-$25 per motorcycle and $10-$15 per individual.

Prices would return to normal during the off-season.

Peak season varies by park. At many, like Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Denali and Yosemite, it is defined as May 1-Sept. 30. At Virginia's Shenandoah National Park it is June 1-Oct. 31.

The new fees would raise an estimated $70 million in revenue, which would be spent on long-overdue maintenance projects, according to the park service.

"The infrastructure of our national parks is aging and in need of renovation and restoration," U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said in a statement. "Targeted fee increases at some of our most-visited parks will help ensure that they are protected and preserved in perpetuity and that visitors enjoy a world-class experience that mirrors the amazing destinations they are visiting."

The park service is accepting public comment on the proposal through Nov. 23 on its website .

The proposal would affect the following parks:

• Arches, Utah

• Bryce Canyon, Utah

• Canyonlands, Utah

• Denali, Alaska

• Glacier, Montana

• Grand Canyon, Arizona

• Grand Teton, Wyoming

• Olympic, Washington

• Sequoia & Kings Canyon, California

• Yellowstone, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho

• Yosemite, California

• Zion, Utah

• Acadia, Maine

• Mount Rainier, Washington

• Rocky Mountain, Colorado

• Joshua Tree, California

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.