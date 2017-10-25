Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Steve Bannon's war exposes GOP donor divisions

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
In this Sept. 25, 2017 photo, former presidential strategist Steve Bannon speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore, in Fairhope, Ala. Bannon’s war on the Republican establishment is creating divisions among the GOP’s most powerful donors, even those most loyal to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NEW YORK — Steve Bannon's war on the GOP establishment has caught the party's most powerful donors in the crossfire.

Deep-pocketed supporters of Trump's agenda are divided over how best to spend their dollars to advance the Trump agenda. Once a whispered concern, the division was out front this week as donors who support President Donald Trump huddled deep in the Texas desert to discuss their strategy.

It's not that they all oppose the president's former adviser's more-radical version of conservatism. But some believe Bannon is wasting time, energy and resources by vowing to take down Republican lawmakers that he feels stand in Trump's way.

Doug Deason, one of the big donors who attended Tuesday's private meeting of America First Action, a Trump-sanctioned super PAC, likened Bannon's strategy to “pissing in the wind.”

