Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Poll says support for legalizing marijuana hits record high

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
A leaf of marijuana (AP Photo)
A leaf of marijuana (AP Photo)

Updated 14 minutes ago

U.S. residents' support for legalizing marijuana continues to rise, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

In total, 64 percent of those polled said they support legalizing marijuana, an increase of 4 percentage points from a year ago.

"This is the highest level of public support Gallup has found for the proposal in nearly a half-century of measurement," Gallup said in a news release.

Of Republicans polled, 51 percent supported legalization, a 9-point increase compared to last year. Gallup said it was the first time that a majority of Republicans have backed marijuana legalization in its polling. About 72 percent of Democrats supported the legalization of pot.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, and reached 1,028 adults in all 50 states along with Washington D.C.

Tom Angell, founder and chairman of the nonprofit Marijuana Majority advocacy group, said the poll numbers prove most Americans believe marijuana should be legalized.

"These new numbers, and the continuing trend they confirm, show that legal marijuana continues to be way more popular than almost any politician — increasingly so," he said. "Despite threatening rhetoric from some Trump administration officials, Americans' support for regulating marijuana like alcohol only continues to rise year over year. That bodes well for efforts to pass cannabis laws in more states in 2018 — both on the ballot and through state legislatures."

Eight states and Washington D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana use. Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016.

Under Pennsylvania law, patients — after consulting with doctors — can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies that they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders. Medical marijuana will be available in pills, oils, tinctures and ointments. The state health department is regulating the program, which forbids smoking marijuana in dry leaf form.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.