New details revealed in California mom's disappearance

SAN FRANCISCO — A Northern California sheriff has released new details in the mysterious disappearance of Sherri Papini, the young mother found battered and bruised but alive nearly a year ago along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.

The Shasta County sheriff's department also released sketches of two suspects.

The department said Wednesday that investigators collected male DNA from the clothing Papini was wearing when she was found partially clothed and shackled on Thanksgiving morning and female DNA that was discovered on Papini's body. The samples have not been identified.

The sheriff's department said a Detroit man Papini texted and planned to meet shortly before her disappearance has been cleared of involvement.

Papini disappeared Nov. 2 while jogging near her home in Shasta County, about 215 miles north of San Francisco.

Her husband reported her missing after he came home from work and found that she hadn't picked up their children from day care, officials said. Her cellphone and headphones were found near where she had last been seen, about a mile from her home, investigators said.

She was found before sunrise on Thanksgiving on the side of Interstate 5 in Yolo County with a quarter-inch thick chain around her waist, hose clamps around her wrists, her face bruised and her nose broken from beatings she sustained during her time in captivity, her family said. She was emaciated and weighed only 87 pounds when she flagged down a motorist, who dialed 911.

Officials said they were not aware of a motive for the apparent kidnapping. Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko also said it was not clear whether Sherri Papini knew her abductors.

Her captors branded her shoulder and cut her hair to shoulder-length, officials said. Her kidnappers covered their faces and usually had a bag over Papini's head. The women freed her by simply kicking her out of their car on the side of the road, authorities said.

Papini described her captors as two women who spoke Spanish most of the time. She described one of the captors as having long curly hair, pierced ears, thin eyebrows and a thick accent.

Papini and her husband have passed polygraph tests regarding their accounts of the incident, authorities said.

Authorities have received over 600 tips from people across the globe in connection to the case. The FBI will reportedly continue to aid the sheriff's office with their investigation.