Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Fisher-Price recalls 65,000 baby seats because of fire hazard

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
This image provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Soothing Motions Seat. The motorized infant seat is being recalled by Fisher-Price because of risk of a fire hazard. (Fisher-Price/Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
This image provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Soothing Motions Seat. The motorized infant seat is being recalled by Fisher-Price because of risk of a fire hazard. (Fisher-Price/Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Fisher-Price is voluntarily recalling about 65,000 motorized infant seats because of risk of a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received three dozen reports of Soothing Motions Seats overheating and one report of a fire contained in the motor housing. The government agency says no injuries have been reported.

The CPSC says the seats were sold by Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers from November 2015 to this month. About 63,000 of the seats were sold in the U.S. The rest were sold in Canada.

The recall covers seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, DYH22 and CMR39.

Consumers are instructed to contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.