World

VIDEO: 4 perspectives from the front lines of the battle against opioids

Andrew Russell
Andrew Russell | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 5:51 p.m.

Healthcare workers from across the country visited Duquesne University for The McGinley-Rice Symposium on Thursday.

This year's topic is The Face of the Person with an Addiction.

Here are four perspectives from the front lines of this issue.

Will opioid declaration save lives? Western Pennsylvania awaits answers
The nation's deadly opioid epidemic now officially is a public health emergency, and Allegheny and Westmoreland officials are hopeful but skeptical more help is on ...
Opioid crisis: Drugs increasingly ravaging communities across Allegheny County
Drug overdose deaths have deluged Allegheny County communities that historically have not been considered high-crime or impoverished areas, health department director Dr. Karen Hacker said ...
Dr. Jonathan Han, Medical Director at the New Kensington Family Health Center addresses the audience at The McGinley-Rice Symposium at Duquesne University, Thursday, October 26, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Karen Hacker has served as Director of the Allegheny County Health Department listens to lectures at The McGinley-Rice Symposium at Duquesne University, Thursday, October 26, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
