Probe of Ford Fusion steering wheels that may loosen, detach

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
This Aug. 21, 2014 file photo shows the Ford logo on a vehicle at a dealership in Hialeah, Fla. The U.S. government is investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose on some Ford Fusion sedans. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one driver complained that the wheel completely detached from the steering column. The probe revealed Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 covers about 841,000 midsize sedans from the 2014 through 2016 model years. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
DETROIT — U.S. regulators are investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose or fall off in the Ford Fusion, a midsize sedan.

A person in Georgia told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a steering wheel fell into their lap in a 2015 Fusion when turning into a gas station on Sept. 23.

People who file complaints are not identified in the NHTSA public database.

The agency opened the probe after receiving three complaints about loose steering wheels.

The probe revealed in documents posted Friday covers about 841,000 midsize sedans from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

Two other people reported that the bolt attaching the wheel to the steering column came loose while driving and had to be retightened at a repair shop. The agency doesn't have any reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford says it's cooperating with the investigation and that owners who have concerns should contact their local dealer.

Investigators will determine how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected and will assess safety consequences of the problem. No recall has been issued.

